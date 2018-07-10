The UN has accused South Sudan government forces and allies of killing 232 civilians and raping 120 women and girls in opposition-held villages.

A UN investigation identified three commanders suspected of bearing the “greatest responsibility” in the violence in Unity State between April 16 and May 24 that may amount to war crimes, the UN said.

“The perpetrators …must not be allowed to get away with it,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Al-Hussein.