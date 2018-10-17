



The South Sudan government on Wednesday denied that its army killed and maimed children as alleged in a UN report that accuses the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) and rebel groups of violations.

Information Minister, Michael Lueth, said the figures on the atrocities committed on children mentioned in the report by Virginia Gamba, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict before the UN Security Council (UNSC), are concocted and not substantiated.

“If they can give us a copy of the (individual) names then we can act,’’ said Lueth in Juba.

“These are reports that are written by people, who have decided to take advantage of the plight of the people of South Sudan.’’

The UN report, released on Monday, said over 9,200 children were victims of grave violations between October 2014 and June 2018.

“Grave violations against children were often interconnected: abduction took place for the purpose of recruitment; boys and girls recruited were killed or maimed or sexually abused,’’said Gamba.

The report said children were also used to commit atrocities against civilians and other children, thus perpetuating the cycle of violence.

It also noted that more 5,700 children were verified as having been recruited and used while nearly 2,000 were abducted and more than 980 children were killed or maimed, both by government forces and armed groups.

It said that sexual violence, including against children, was used as a tactic of war and as a form of collective punishment.

More than 650 children were verified as being sexually abused during the reporting period, with 75 per cent of the cases involving gruesome gang rapes, the report said.

The report further noted the actual numbers were likely higher due to under-reporting in fear of stigmatisation.

“If they are genuine they should have sent it to us first before tabling it in the UN Security Council,’’ Lueth said.

“Unfortunately, these are reports written in secrecy. They are confidential and these are people paid to write such reports.’’

Similarly, South Sudan’s main rebel group, the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO), also denied holding prisoners of war and political detainees in its ranks, amid reports that the rebels are still holding some prisoners.

The government and several rebel groups on Sept. 12 signed a new power-sharing deal aimed at ending the conflict that has devastated the world’s youngest nation.

The pact demanded the parties to free all prisoners detained in relation to the conflict.

South Sudan’s national security service early this month said it had freed at least 20 detainees following the signing of the peace agreement.

Lam Gabriel, SPLA-IO Deputy Military spokesperson, said his group had no prisoners to free since all persons detained by the SPLA-IO were released early this year.

“We don’t have prisoners of war and political detainees.

“We were the first to release prisoners of war and political detainees when the cessation of hostilities agreement was signed in 2017, and we released all prisoners in January,” Gabriel said.

South Sudan descended into civil war in late 2013. The UN estimates that about four million South Sudanese have been displaced internally and externally, and the conflict has created one of the fastest growing refugee crises in the world.

A peace deal signed in August 2015 collapsed in July 2016, following renewed violence in the capital, Juba.