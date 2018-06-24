President Cyril Ramaphosa, who also chairs the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has condemned the bomb blast which left at least 41 people injured in Zimbabwe, saying that the bloc will evaluate the incident and “take appropriate steps”.

The explosion rocked the White City Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of his supporters.

Mnangagwa managed to escape unhurt.

According to a statement issued by the Department of International Relations and Co-operation, Ramaphosa said that acts of violence and criminality had no place in the democratic process of any sovereign state within the SADC region.

He said that it was vital that the political and security situation in Zimbabwe remained stable in the run-up to the general elections to be held on 30 July 2018.

Ramaphosa said that SADC will evaluate the incident and take appropriate steps.