(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 27, 2018 former South African president Jacob Zuma stands in the dock of the High Court of Pietermaritzburg during his hearing over 16 corruption charges. A public inquiry opened in South Africa on August 20, 2018, probing alleged corruption under scandal-tainted former president Jacob Zuma, who is accused of overseeing widespread graft during his nine-year reign. The inquiry, which could take two years to deliver its findings, is set to hear evidence of allegations that Zuma let ministries and government agencies be plundered for private gain in a scandal known as
Agence France-Presse

South Africa’s scandal-plagued former president Jacob Zuma will face a corruption trial, a court ruled on Friday, dismissing his application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Zuma, who is accused of taking bribes from French defence company Thales in the 1990s, sought to have the case permanently dropped in March this year on the grounds that it was politically motivated.

But the trial is expected to begin on Tuesday after High Court judge Willie Seriti ruled that Zuma’s “application for the permanent stay is dismissed with costs”.

