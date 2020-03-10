<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Four more Covid-19 infections have been confirmed in South Africa, bringing the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to seven.

South Africa’s Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize has told the media the four people who were diagnosed with the virus, were part of a group of 10 who recently travelled to Italy.

The four are from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu Natal.

Dr Mkhize said officials are still waiting for test results of other people who went on the same trip.

“We were concerned that there could have been another case in the North West, but we have now received confirmation that this person is negative,” he said.





The first patient in South Africa to be diagnosed with the virus was a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu Natal, who had travelled with his family to Italy on holiday. His wife tested positive a few days later.

On Saturday, the Health minister announced that a 39-year-old woman from Gauteng, who had come into contact with the first patient on his way back from Milan, also had the virus.

Meanwhile, an unnamed South African national in South Korea has also tested positive to the virus. The 39-year-old man, who resides and works in Daegu, is receiving treatment.

He was due to return to South Africa, but a decision was taken to have him receive treatment in Daegu.

More than 100,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus globally, with 3,884 deaths recorded. Some 62,000 people have recovered from the infection.