



South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) has been challenged to repay the millions of rands it received from controversial management company, Bosasa.

It emerged during the ongoing State Capture Commission of Inquiry that the company raked in government contracts worth at least S$860 million (R12bn) over 15 years and constantly gave kickbacks to several government officials and the ruling party.

This week, former ANC treasurer Zweli Mkhize conceded that Bosasa was a regular ANC funder although reports that the party received $2.9 million (R40m) donations towards its events in the run-up to the 2014 election remain unconfirmed.

In fact, President Cyril Ramaphosa has already paid back $35,824 (R500,000) given to his campaign team by the company ahead of the December 2017 party elections.

PUBLIC MONEY

In a statement on Thursday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) called the governing party to pay back the millions in contributions it had received. The party was reacting to Dr Mkhize’s admission that the ANC received donations from the troubled company.

“This concession cannot simply go with impunity. The ANC must pay back every cent it received in Bosasa kickbacks. Reports indicate that an estimated R40 million in public money has allegedly been spent by Bosasa in the form of donations, sponsored ANC events, funded rallies in the run-up to the 2014 elections and even the controversial R500,000 paid to Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign. This figure excludes the billions which have been siphoned by the ANC government over the years,” DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said.

DA further said the latest revelations were an indication that Bosasa had acted as a front for ANC corruption for decades.

BROUGHT CARNAGE

“It is clear that it is not only former President Jacob Zuma who has been embroiled in corrupt activities, but that the entire ANC is rotten to the core,” Mr Malatsi said.

He alleged the ANC was an organisation without virtue, “which uses the proceeds of bribery to advance their failing political agenda”.

“South Africans have not recovered from the consequences of Zuma’s calamitous nine years in office which brought carnage and destruction to our country, leaving over 9 million South African citizens unemployed and with dwindling prospects of finding a job. It is becoming increasingly evident that Zuma’s nine years were only a waste for everyone but those connected to the ANC and its corrupt networks,” he said.

The company at the centre of the scandal has been subjected to a mudslide of corruption allegations and negative publicity, pushing it to apply for liquidation. The company has been dumped by its banks following the revelations.

However, ANC has dismissed DA’s call as mere politicking ahead of an election. South Africans go to the polls on May 8.