A South African court has just sentenced a South African police officer for the murder of a Nigerian, Mr Ebuka Okoli.

The sentencing took place at Durban, Kwazulu Natal Province, today.

President of Nigerian Citizens in South Africa, NICASA, Mr Ben Okoli, told newsmen that the police officer was sentenced to “25 years for the murder and two years each for two counts of armed robbery and another three years for robbery with aggravated circumstances.”