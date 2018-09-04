Two passenger trains collided Tuesday morning in the Selby area, south of Johannesburg, leaving no fatalities but approximately 100 people injured.

The passengers, who sustained minor to moderate injuries, are being treated by paramedics on the scene, said Russel Meiring, spokesperson for ER24 Emergency Medical Services, a private emergency medical care provider in South Africa.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

“Approximately 100 people have left injured this morning following a collision between two passenger trains in the Eloff extension in Selby, south of Johannesburg … Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported by several services to nearby hospital,” the paramedics said in a statement.

The details of the incident are not yet known, local authorities are on the scene.

In January, 226 people were injured in a train collision in the city of Germiston.