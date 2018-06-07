A South African man who murdered his parents and brother with an axe has been sentenced to life in prison.

Henri van Breda, 23, was also given 15 years for the attempted murder of his teenage sister, Marli, during the frenzied January 2015 attack.

Sitting in the High Court, Judge Siraj Desai said the “cold-blooded murders” had been carried out with “excessive and gratuitous violence”.

Van Breda’s defence lawyer has applied for leave to appeal.