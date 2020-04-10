South African President Cyril Ramaphosa make a speech at the official funeral service of the later former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe on September 14, 2019 at National Sports Stadium in Harare. South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa was jeered and whistled during his speech before he apologised for recent xenophobic attacks in his home country. At least 12 people have been killed this month in a surge in violence and mob attacks against foreign-owned businesses in and around Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city.TONY KARUMBA / AFP

South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the current head of the African Union (AU), has defended the World Health Organization (WHO) following President Trump’s criticism of the WHO’s handling of coronavirus.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, President Ramaphosa reaffirmed the AU’s support for the WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and called for international co-operation in fighting the virus.

“As the world grapples with the challenge of the coronavirus there is a need for solidarity, unity of purpose and better coordination to ensure that we are able to overcome this common enemy,” the statement read.

Mr Ramaphosa went on to say that the AU extends its unwavering support to the WHO, and added that “we should avoid the temptation to apportion blame”.


President Ramaphosa’s support of Dr Tedros and the WHO comes after US President Donald Trump’s criticism of the organisation.

In a briefing on Tuesday, Mr Trump – who’s been accused of acting too slowly against the virus – accused the WHO of providing bad advice when the outbreak started.

He also said the organisation was “China-centric” and threatened to cut down funding.

The WHO’s $2.5bn (£2bn) annual budget comes from member nations, as well as non-profit organisations, foundations, companies and universities.

Contrary to Mr Trump’s comments, the US does not provide the majority of the funding for the WHO, but it is the largest single contributor.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories