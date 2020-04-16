<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said that there are now 17,247 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 52 countries across Africa.

Africa CDC stated this in a tweet on its official Twitter handle on Thursday morning.

According to the tweet, COVID-19 has killed 910 people in Africa, while a total of 3,546 patients have recovered from the deadly disease across the continent.





South Africa remains the highest country in Africa with 2,506 cases and 34 deaths, followed by Egypt with 2,505 cases and 183 deaths, and Algeria with 2,160 cases and 336 deaths, and Morocco with 2,024 cases and 127 deaths.

“COVID-19 update (9 am EAT 16 April 2020):

“52 @_AfricanUnion Member States reporting 17,247 cases, 910 deaths, and 3546 recoveries,” the health agency tweeted.

Meanwhile, Nigeria recorded 34 confirmed cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday night. 128 patients have been discharged with twelve deaths as at Wednesday night.