The World Health Organisation (WHO) sounded a rare global alarm declaring the DR Congo’s Ebola outbreak an international emergency.
It’s only the fifth disease epidemic to have been given that status.
Since the outbreak 11 months ago, 1 700 people have died.
WHO has previously said hundreds of millions of dollars are needed to prevent it from spreading.
