A medical worker wears a protective suit as he prepares to administer Ebola patient care at The Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA) treatment center in Beni, North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo September 6, 2018. Picture taken September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fiston Mahamba
Reuters

The World Health Organisation (WHO) sounded a rare global alarm declaring the DR Congo’s Ebola outbreak an international emergency.

It’s only the fifth disease epidemic to have been given that status.

Since the outbreak 11 months ago, 1 700 people have died.

WHO has previously said hundreds of millions of dollars are needed to prevent it from spreading.

