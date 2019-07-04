<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Somali government on Thursday severed diplomatic ties with Guinea, saying the West African nation has violated the sovereignty and unity of Somalia.

Ahmed Isse Awad, Somalia’s minister for foreign affairs and international cooperation, announced the drastic move after a cabinet meeting in Mogadishu.

The move came after Guinea gave a red carpet welcome this week to the president of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi, who is visiting Conakry, capital of Guinea, following an official invitation from Guinea President Alpha Conde.

Mr Awad also warned other countries against violating the sovereignty and unity of Somalia by forging closer ties with leaders of Somaliland.