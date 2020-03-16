<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Somalia on Monday confirmed its first case of Covid-19, identifying the patient as a citizen.

The Ministry of Health said on its Twitter handle that the person was one of four who travelled from China last week.

Health minister Fawziya Abikar wrote, “After quarantine and testing the four citizens from China last week, I confirm that one of them has been diagnosed with the infectious disease. The ministry is working to contain the disease.”

In light of the global coronavirus outbreak, the Somali government on Sunday said travellers originating from or transiting through the worst-hit countries in the last 14 days will not be allowed into the country.





It also urged all travellers to comply with health screening.

AFRICA CASES

About 30 countries in Africa are treating patients numbering 400, news agency Reuters said.

Tanzania, Benin and Liberia were the other African countries that confirmed their first cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

The Tanzanian patient, a 46-year-old woman, returned from Belgium on March 15 aboard a RwandAir plane, which landed at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA).

Kenya and Ethiopia reported on Sunday that their numbers of patients had risen to three and four respectively.