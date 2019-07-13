<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Somali forces have brought to an end an all-night siege on a hotel in which at least 26 people were killed.

At least four al-Shabab extremists attacked the Asasey Hotel in the southern port city of Kismayo on Friday evening.

A suicide car bomb was used at the entrance gate and then gunmen stormed the building.

Those killed in the attack include one Briton, three Kenyans, three Tanzanians, two Americans and prominent Canadian-Somali journalist, Hodan Nalayeh and her husband, Farid Jama Suleiman.

I’m saddened by the death of my dear friend the Somali Canadian journalist, Hodan Nalayeh, who was among those killed in today's attack in #Kismaayo. She was a bright star & a beautiful soul that represented the best of her people & homeland #Somalia at all times. RIP sister. pic.twitter.com/DGkEcTPED4 — Farhan Jimale (@farhanjimale) July 12, 2019

Fifty-six people, including two Chinese, were also injured before Somali forces ended the siege, which lasted more than 14 hours.

All the gunmen were shot dead by troops, a police spokesman said.