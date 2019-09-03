<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

At least three people have died and 11 others were injured in an explosion at a key checkpoint in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, on Monday morning, police sources have told the BBC.

A car laden with explosive devices was speeding towards the checkpoint from the town of Afgoye.

After the police managed to halt the vehicle at the strategic gateway into the city, the occupants jumped out and began shooting.

The car then exploded and destroyed several other vehicles that were passing by on the highway.

According to the police, the car bomb was intended to target the city centre.

One of the three attackers was among those who died.

It is not clear who is behind the attack although Islamist al-Shabab militants often attack the city.