The first batch of 96,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in Sierra Leone under the Covax initiative.

The doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine come weeks after the arrival of 200,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine.





A new poll shows only 43% of people in Sierra Leone’s capital are willing to take a Covid-19 jab.

Even less are willing to receive the Chinese one.

The country has confirmed 3,920 cases of coronavirus and 79 deaths.