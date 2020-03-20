The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it would soon declare the Democratic Republic of Congo free of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General disclosed this in the agency’s official twitter account as it has been over a month since the last case of Ebola was recorded.
It read; “If it stays that way, the outbreak will be declared over in less than a month. WHO thanks all partners for their solidarity in staying the course in the service of the people of the country; my special thanks to the government,’’.
He said there had been no new cases of EVD reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since February 17.
