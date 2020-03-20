<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it would soon declare the Democratic Republic of Congo free of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General disclosed this in the agency’s official twitter account as it has been over a month since the last case of Ebola was recorded.





It read; “If it stays that way, the outbreak will be declared over in less than a month. WHO thanks all partners for their solidarity in staying the course in the service of the people of the country; my special thanks to the government,’’.

He said there had been no new cases of EVD reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since February 17.