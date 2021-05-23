Several hundred protesters rallied on Sunday in Dakar to demand that homosexuality be made a crime in Senegal.

It is not illegal to identify as gay in the deeply conservative Muslim nation, but same-sex activity is already punishable by up to five years in prison.

Religious leaders and civil-society figures addressed hundreds of jubilant protesters, who had gathered in a central square for the rally organised by And Samm Jikko Yi, a civil-society collective that promotes “correct values,” an AFP report stated.

Ousmane Kouta, a representative of a students’ religious group, told the crowd that Senegal was a country of faith and values.

“It is homophobic and will remain so forever,” he said, to cheers and chanted slogans.





Aminata Diallo, a member of an association for young Muslims, told AFP that she attended the rally to protest homosexuality and demand its criminalisation.

However, other protesters were more extreme.

“We will kill them, or we will burn them alive. We’ll never accept homosexuality,” said 56-year-old municipal official Demba Dioup.

Senegal’s government has repeatedly ruled out legalising homosexuality.

The President, Macky Sall, has previously stressed that gay people were not ostracised in the nation of 16 million, however, and that the same-sex activity ban reflected cultural norms.

Consensual same-sex relations are legal in 21 of 54 African countries, according to a 2019 report by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association.