



The United Nations Security Council has called on the Democratic Republic of Congo’s electoral commission to open dialogue on the use of voting machines for December elections.

French Ambassador Francois Delattre, who co-headed a delegation with ambassadors from Bolivia and Equatorial Guinea, said on Sunday the security council wants the commission to consider a “broad consensus”. Voting machine use has been disputed by some presidential candidates and opposition leaders.

Commission president Corneille Nangaa said on Saturday that 20 containers containing more than 900 machines each have arrived.

The delegation met with President Joseph Kabila, the prime minister, opposition leaders, civil society and the commission.

Delattre offered logistical support from the UN, saying trust in the organisation of the vote is crucial at this time for DRC.

The vote has been postponed since 2016 amid political tensions.