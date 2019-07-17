<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rwanda is to open its embassy in Morocco, a Moroccan official told news Agency MAP on Wednesday.

Rwandan President, Paul Kagame appointed Sheikh Saleh Habimana as Rwanda’s new ambassador to Rabat.

The Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita on July 5, paid a visit to Rwanda, during which he delivered a message from King Mohammed VI to Kagame.

Relations between the two countries witnessed a turning point after Mr Kagame’s visit to Morocco in June 2016 and a return visit by Mr Mohammed VI to Rwanda in October 2016.

Rabat and Kigali signed 23 bilateral agreements of cooperation during the visits.

In March, a series of bilateral agreements covering several areas were signed between Rabat and Kigali as part of the first session of the Joint Committee.