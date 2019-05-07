<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Rwandan government on Monday inaugurated new water treatment plants to ease access to clean water for residents of the country.

Rwandan Prime Minister, Edouard Ngirente, inaugurated the new Nzove I water treatment plant with capacity to produce 40,000 cubic metres of water per day and newly upgraded Nzove II water treatment plant in Kigali’s Nyarugenge district.

The Nzove II water treatment plant was upgraded from production capacity of 25,000 cubic meters per day to 40,000 cubic meters per day.

With the new plants, the capacity of daily clean water supply to Kigali increase to 160,500 cubic meters, exceeding the daily demand which stands at about 143,668 cubic meters, said Ngirente at an inauguration ceremony.

All city dwellers should be able to have access to clean water, he said.

This inauguration is another milestone in the vision of the Rwandan government to scale up clean water to all Rwandans, Ngirente said at an inauguration ceremony.

The water project is vital for residents of the city, who have been experiencing clean water shortages in some areas, he said.

“The government will continue to increase its investments in construction, extension and rehabilitation of more than 1,900 km of water supply systems in Kigali and other cities in order to achieve its goal,” he added.

The two water treatment plants were funded by the Rwandan government at a cost of 40.2 million dollars, according to the Rwandan ministry of infrastructure.