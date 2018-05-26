Rwanda has defended its decision to sponsor English football club side, Arsenal, following criticism from its Western allies.

Rwanda signed a sponsorship and tourism promotion deal with Arsenal, establishing a commercial bond with President Paul Kagame’s favourite team.

The deal, estimated to be worth $40 million (£30m) will have the ‘Visit Rwanda’ logo feature on the left shirt sleeve of all Arsenal’s teams next season.

Dutch parliament criticises Rwanda

While most Rwandans and Africans hailed Rwanda for its bold marketing strategy, the Dutch Parliament criticised the deal and tasked its aid minister Sigrid Kaag to look into the sponsorship deal.

The MPs reportedly wanted to know how a country which receives so much aid can afford such an investment.

One of the legislators said it was disheartening to see such payemnts being made, while the international community is trying to tackle poverty in the same country.

Rwanda is one of 15 countries where the Netherlands focuses its aid efforts.

Rwanda responds to criticism over Arsenal deal

The chief executive office of Rwanda Development Board, Clare Akamanzi however called critics of the deal ‘either ill-intentioned on ill-informed’.

‘‘Anyone who criticizes our deal with Arsenal on account of Rwanda being poor or an aid recipient, either wishes for Rwanda to be perpetually so, or doesn’t understand that in any business, marketing costs are a key component of a company’s expenditures,’‘ Akamanzi said.

She added that Rwanda intends to double its tourism revenues to $800m by 2024, from $404m currently.

Rwanda’s foreign dependency

Rwanda is still highly dependent on foreign aid. 17% of its 2017/2018 budget was financed through foreign grants, with another 17% sourced from internally and externally secured loans. Domestic resources raised through tax and non tax revenues financed the remaining 66%.

The World Bank has advised Rwanda to cut this dependency on foreign aid by mobilising more domestic resources and promoting domestic savings.