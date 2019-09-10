The burial of the late former President Robert Mugabe slated for Sunday has been postponed indefinitely, Zimlive reports.
Family members of the deceased ex-president confirmed the development.
According to Mugabe’s nephew, Leo Mugabe, who is also the family’s spokesman, Mugabe was a chief and he would be given a traditional burial.
He said, “Mugabe was a chief and he will be buried in accordance with tradition. The chiefs have not told us where he will be buried, so it is not clear yet. I also don’t know,” he said.
Mugabe died on Friday at the age of 95 in Singapore, where he was receiving medical treatment.
