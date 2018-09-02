The government of Kenya has raised concern over the increase in new HIV infections among the adolescents and the youth. Over 40 per cent of new HIV/AIDS infections occur among youths in the 15-24 age bracket.

It described the trend a drawback in the fight against the disease.

The Kenya Standard reported Kenya Health Secretary, Ms Sicily Kariuki’s concern on Sunday.

She said the 2018 Global Progress Report by UNAIDS confirms that attainment of 90:90:90 targets by 2020 may be an uphill task if interventions are not scaled up where new infections and stigma levels are concerned.

She also expressed concern over funding urging a relook at the financing models to ensure a sustained resource base for HIV and AIDS response.

Ms Kariuki made the remarks at the 10th Anniversary of AHF Kenya.

AHF Kenya is the leading NGO working in the HIV/Aids sector in areas of treatment, testing, condoms programming and advocacy.

She said Kenya has made deliberate efforts towards HIV Prevention over the past decade-from embracing of biomedical approaches including Test and Start strategies, Condom programming, and high impact interventions towards the elimination of Mother to Child HIV and Syphilis transmission.

Kariuki said the efforts are well demonstrated by initiatives such as the Linda Mama program, the First Lady’s Beyond Zero Campaign and the five-year National HIV control strategic plans, among others.

AHF Kenya chairman Amb (Dr) Stephen Ndung’u Karau said the NGO is currently treating over 51,000 Kenyans, has tested over 3 million Kenyans and distributed 18 million condoms all for free.