



Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, President Mahamadou Issoufou, has said the sub-regional organisation will do all it can to mitigate political crisis in Mali, after many hours of consultations in the nation’s capital, Bamako, on Thursday.

The meeting, attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Host President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Presidents Machy Sall of Senegal, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire, listened to a brief by the ECOWAS Special Envoy, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and leader of the opposition, Imam Mahmoud Dicko and representatives of opposition alliance, M5 and Civil Society Organisations.

The host President also briefed the Heads of State and government on the socio-political situation in the country, especially the disagreements that spiralled into protests and violence.

Speaking to newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, Issoufou, who is the President of Niger Republic, said an extra-ordinary virtual meeting of ECOWAS Heads of State and government will be held on Monday 26 July, 2020, to further deliberate on the issues raised, with a view to finding lasting solution to the crisis.





He said the sub-regional leaders had already agreed there would be a need for a compromise to protect the peace and integrity of the nation, adding that allowing a political crisis to fester in Mali would affect the security situation in West Africa, especially neighbouring countries.

The ECOWAS Chairman commended Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan, for accepting to lead an initial mission to the country to broker peace, and make findings, while appreciating all the West African leaders who attended the meeting.

Earlier, Ghanaian President said that the ECOWAS protocol would be followed, explaining that the democratic tenet adopted by the sub-regional body clearly spells out that a President can only be voted into power, and voted out by election, except he completes his tenure.

The Ghanaian leader noted that the protocol would be adhered to ensure safety and peace in the sub-region.

President Buhari returned to Nigeria after the meeting.