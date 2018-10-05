



Angry residents left health workers dealing with an Ebola outbreak severely injured in the Democratic Republic of Congo yesterday.

The four Red Cross workers were set upon by locals who threw rocks at their car in the city of Butembo as they were transporting dead bodies for burial.

Residents do not believe the Ebola virus, which has killed 100 people since the start of the outbreak two months ago, is real.

Touching dead bodies is common as part of traditional burial rights in DR Congo, but the bodies of Ebola victims are highly contagious and are buried safely to stop the spread of the virus.

Butembo is the latest city with a large outbreak of Ebola along with Beni, another city in the eastern part of the country.

Ebola cases have also been reported in Tchoima, a market town close to the Ugandan border.

Efforts to deal with the Ebola outbreak have been hampered by intensifying violence in DR Congo.

At least 235 people have been killed in Beni, with the government blaming the Allied Democratic Forces, a Ugandan-led jihadist terror group.