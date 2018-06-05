A protestant pastor was reportedly attacked and devoured by a crocodile at Lake Abaya in Ethiopia on Sunday while baptising members of his congregation.

According to BBC, at least 80 people were being baptised by Pastor Docho Eshete when the incident happened.

“He [Eshete] baptised the first person and he passed on to another one. All of a sudden, a crocodile jumped out of the lake and grabbed the pastor pushing aside the person he was baptising,” local resident Ketema Kairo was quoted as saying.

An Ethiopian online publication borkena .com said that members of his church watched helplessly in tears as the crocodile devoured him.