Former South African President Jacob Zuma appears to be facing a financial downturn, unable to pay a debt of R7.3million ($496,000) to VBS Bank, now in liquidation and also pay the school fees for one of his daughters.

Rapport, City Press’ sister publication reported that a high school near Durban has obtained a default judgment against Zuma and his fourth wife, Nompumelelo Ntuli (45), over unpaid school fees for their daughter in the amount of R12 517($851).

Reona Ramnarain, of Bentley Attorneys, confirmed last week that the account remained unpaid, despite the judgment against the Zumas being granted.

The name of the high school is known to Rapport, but is being withheld to protect the identity of the minor child.

The school obtained the judgment after Zuma failed to file a notice of intention to defend the claim.

The Zumas are now also liable for legal costs in the amount of R1 412.

According to court papers, the debt was incurred last year.

Zuma has three children with MaNtuli, as she is widely known. She and the children were ordered to leave the Nkandla homestead in January 2015 after it was alleged that she had tried to poison Zuma.

The National Prosecuting Authority recently announced there was no evidence to support these allegations and that it would not prosecute Ma Ntuli.