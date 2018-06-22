At least three children have reportedly been kidnapped from separate locations in Mozambique’s district of Gorongosa.

According to BBC, the children aged between 3 and 14, were abducted by armed men during dawn raids on Wednesday.

Police have since confirmed the incident, with the Club of Mozambique report, saying, however, that they (police) have ruled out the possibility that the case could be related to the political instability experienced in Gorongosa in the past few months.