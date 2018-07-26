A Zimbabwean politician has reportedly reclaimed his farm from former president Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona and her in-laws after they allegedly seized it from him four years ago.

According to NewsDay, Zanu-PF Mashonaland east political commissar, Herbert Shumbamhini, said he had returned to his 350-hectare sub-division of Divonia Farm, and was reviving some of the farm’s damaged infrastructure.

In 2014, Mugabe’s in-laws, the Chikores, took over about 600 hectares of Divonia Farm near Juru Growth Point in Mutoko before elbowing out their neighbour, Shumbamhini, as they extended their hectarage, said the report.

Shumbamhini said that he was persecuted for supporting Mnangagwa’s faction, as he tussled for power from the former president and his wife Grace.

In March, the state-owned Herald newspaper reported that Mugabe amassed at least 21 farms during his reign as president of Zimbabwe, and was likely going to be “forced to surrender some of them”.

Downsizing programme

The paper quoted a source as saying that the nonagenarian had leased some of his farms to white farmers, in a move that was viewed as being “hypocritical” of his rhetoric.

In recent months, Mnangagwa has reportedly said that his government had started taking back land from those who had multiple farms.

According to the Chronicle newspaper, Mnangagwa said his government would be transferring the farms to young people who would use the farms to realise optimum yields.

He said that the government would also embark on a downsizing programme that would enable more people to get land.