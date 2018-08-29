Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly lined up nationwide “thank you” tours after being voted the country’s president in the just ended disputed polls.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Mnangagwa is also going to use the thank you tours to outline his government programme on decentralisation of power.

“We are going to have rallies in your respective areas to thank the people for voting me into power. We will be saying the message of peace that we have been saying all along and we will also announce the plans we have to improve provincial economies because we do not want everything to be centred in Harare,” Mnangagwa was quoted as saying.

The president made his announcement as he gave at least 90 cars to traditional chiefs, as part of his government plans in improving their welfare, said the report.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, the government had promised to give traditional leaders at least 226 cars last year.

More than 50 of the vehicle had previous been distributed to the chiefs last November, and the latest batch had been bought before the southern African country’s watershed polls last month.

Mnangagwa told the chiefs that the cars were not handed over to them before the polls for fear of being accused of vote buying.

Mnangagwa was officially sworn-in as president on Sunday after a constitutional court ruling backed his election.