A Zimbabwean man who reportedly called President Emmerson Mnangagwa a “dog” has been freed by a court after the state failed to prove its case.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, David Ndlovu – a taxi driver – was arrested earlier this year after calling Mnangagwa a dog in the second city of Bulawayo.

Passing judgement on Monday, however, magistrate Gladmore Mushowe said the state had failed to prove the allegation.

This came just over a month after police dropped charges against a man who allegedly also insulted Mnangagwa in a Facebook post.

An AFP report said, Munyaradzi Shoko, a well-known critic of Mnangagwa, was held after he posted statements on Facebook saying the president’s name was “generally associated with evil and devilish deeds”.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights spokesperson Kumbirai Mafunda said Shoko was detained at Harare central police station last month and charged with criminal nuisance.

Shoko was also charged with public violence for allegedly taking part in protests by opposition supporters after July 30 elections.