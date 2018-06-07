Zimbabwean Pastor Evan Mawarire has reportedly “filed a $65 000 lawsuit against the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for unlawful arrest and detention at the height of his anti-government protests last year”.

According to NewsDay, Mawarire filed the summons on Tuesday this week.

Mawarire, who is head of a small church in Harare, shot to prominence two years ago when he posted a video to Facebook of himself draped in the Zimbabwe flag, voicing his frustrations about the economic hardships and hopelessness facing many Zimbabweans.

Mawarire helped organise a massive stay-at-home protest in July 2016, which shut down towns and cities across the country.

He was arrested and detained but later freed.

The state pressed fresh charges against him last February on his return from exile in the US. For his trial, the state relied heavily on the Facebook videos.

At least four witnesses were lined up to testify against him – with one of the witnesses likening him to Islamic terrorist group Boko Haram – before the case was eventually struck off the role on technicalities.

NewsDay said that Mawarire cited Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu, ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga, Assistant Commissioner Crispen Makedenge, Detective Inspector Edmore Runganga and a Detective Inspector Phiri, as respondents.

In his court papers, the world renowned pastor said that during the course of his arrest, he was unable to perform his church duties, and this led to a loss of income.