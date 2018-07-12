Members of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance women’s assembly are reportedly fasting “to ensure their presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa emerges victorious” in the forthcoming elections.

According to NewsDay, the MDC Alliance’s national women chairperson Lynette Karenyi has urged more women to join in the fasting programme which she said would be carried out every Fridays.

She said that the MDC-Alliance women assembly would camp outside the polling stations the day of voting in order to ensure that Chamisa became the southern African country’s next president.

Zimbabweans were expected to head to the polls on July 30.

The vote will pit Chamisa against a clutch of opponents, including 75-year-old President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the ruling Zanu-PF, the report said.

At least 5.5 million Zimbabweans have registered to vote, according to eNCA.

Mnangagwa has promised a “free and fair election”.