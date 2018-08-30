A 30-year-old unlicenced taxi driver who allegedly crashed into Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s motorcade over the weekend is reportedly likely going to face a serious charge of attempted assassination.

According to NewsDay, Silent Hungwe, appeared at the Harare magistrate’s court facing charges of contravening the road traffic act early this week.

He was remanded in custody pending a high court bail application.

Hungwe was expected back in court on September 4.

But according to New Zimbabwe.com, although there were no casualties from the incident, unnamed sources said Hungwe was now likely to face an attempted assassination charge after it emerged that the vehicle he crashed into had the vice president inside.

“He crashed right into the car carrying the vice president on the very side he was sitting and so the charge maybe altered,” the report quoted one of the sources as saying.

The court heard that the suspect bumped into Chiwenga’s motorcade at the corner of Borrowdale road and Kingsmead on August 24.