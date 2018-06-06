At least 5.5 million people have registered to vote in the forthcoming general elections in Zimbabwe, the country’s electoral body has reportedly said.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said that more than 200 000 new voters were registered during the voters’ inspection period.

ZEC chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba said that the electoral body was now collating information from provinces after the registration closed last Friday, to come up with a final voters roll.

Chigumba said that after the inspection of the voters’ registration, the electoral body’s focus would now be on the nominations court expected to be sat down on June 14.

Zimbabweans are set to cast ballots on July 30 to choose a president, lawmakers and municipal councillors, in the country’s first elections since long-time ruler Robert Mugabe was ousted last year.