Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sharply criticised his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi after the recent execution of nine people in Egypt, saying he refused to talk to someone like him.

Sudan must solve its problems by peaceful democratic means, Turkish President Recep Erdogan said on Thursday, commenting on the military coup in the African country.

Earlier in the day, Sudanese Defence Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf disclosed the establishment of a military council that would govern the country for two years.

The minister added that President Omar Bashir had been detained and that a 3-month-long state of emergency had been imposed in the country.

“I am a politician who came to power not through a coup, but through an electoral process.

“But I also know perfectly well what a coup is. We have close ties and deep relations with Sudan.

“We want this country to overcome today’s problems in a democratic way, and for society to achieve reconciliation,’’ Erdogan told reporters.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR