Terrorists will find a fertile ground in Europe if the UN-recognised government in Tripoli were to fall, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned in an article published in Politico on Saturday.





“Europe will encounter a fresh set of problems and threats if Libya’s legitimate government were to fall,” Erdogan wrote.

“Terrorist organisations such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda, which suffered a military defeat in Syria and Iraq, will find a fertile ground to get back on their feet.”