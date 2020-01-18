Terrorists will find a fertile ground in Europe if the UN-recognised government in Tripoli were to fall, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned in an article published in Politico on Saturday.
“Europe will encounter a fresh set of problems and threats if Libya’s legitimate government were to fall,” Erdogan wrote.
“Terrorist organisations such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda, which suffered a military defeat in Syria and Iraq, will find a fertile ground to get back on their feet.”
