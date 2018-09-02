A young rapper and critic of Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila has been “missing” since Wednesday, a spokesperson for the singer told AFP on Saturday.

“Bob Elvis Masudi has been missing since Wednesday when he was on his way to his producer’s home in preparation for the release of his new album ‘Anti-mediocrity’”, spokesman Willy Kanyinda said.

“The family has not seen him since Wednesday night, he can’t be reached on his phone, and even though he’s a social media addict, he is no longer active online. Hence our concern,” said Kanyinda.

Kinshasa police chief Sylvano Kasongo told AFP he was “surprised by this affair”.

“Nobody in his family… has reported his disappearance to police,” he said.