The UN Security Council is calling for more global assistance to expand Covid vaccine access for African countries.

A text that it unanimously adopted said that Africa had so far received only 2% of the vaccines administered worldwide.

It added that there needed to be “equitable access to quality, safe, efficacious, and affordable Covid-19 diagnostics, therapeutics, medicines and vaccines”.





In his remarks to the Security Council, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also said that limited supply and insufficient support were undermining recovery in the continent.

“Out of 1.4 billion doses administered around the world today, only 24 million have reached Africa – less than 2%.

“Equitable and sustainable vaccine roll-out worldwide is the quickest path towards a fast, and fair recovery,” he said.

He called for sharing of doses through the global Covax initiative and removal of export restrictions among other measures.