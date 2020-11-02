



Four pupils were killed on Monday when a vehicle ran over them in Tanzania’s north-west district of Nyang’hwale in Geita region, according to police.

Henry Mwaibambe, the Geita regional police commander, said the pupils were run over by the vehicle as they crossed a road on their way to school at around 7 a.m. local time.





“The pupils who were on their way to Ibambila primary school died on the spot,’’ said Mwaibambe.

He added that preliminary investigations revealed that the accident was caused by overspeeding of the vehicle driven by a public servant employed by Nyang’hwale district council.