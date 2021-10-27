Africa

Pro-democracy protesters take to Sudan streets

Sudanese protesters hold placards reading, 'Military government down', as they chant slogans next to burning tires during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, 26 October 2021. Protests continued in Sudan on 26 October a day after Sudan's military launched a coup attempt and arrested the Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other senior ministers and civilian members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council during early morning raids. According to the reports seven people were killed and 140 were injured in the country. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED ABU OBAID

Pro-democracy protesters blocked roads in Sudan’s capital with makeshift barricades and burning tyres on Tuesday, a day after the military arrested senior officials and seized power in a coup.

Troops fired on crowds a day earlier, killing several protesters, according to doctors.

The seizure, which drew widespread international condemnation, came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course and the pace of Sudan’s transition to democracy.

It threatens to derail that process, which has progressed in fits and starts since the overthrow of longtime strongman Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising two years ago.

Some protesters remained in the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman on Tuesday morning, with many roads blocked.

A bigger test of how the military will respond to the resistance could come on Saturday when protesters plan a mass march to demand a return to civilian rule.

