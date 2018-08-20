Liberian president George Weah will decorate Arsene Wenger and Claude LeRoy, the two French coaches who gave his football career an early boost.

“Arsene and I will be decorated with the highest distinction of the country on August 24 in Monrovia”, Le Roy told AFP on Monday.

LeRoy met the young Weah while managing Cameroon.

“He had signed to Tonnerre Yaounde and came to Cameroon national squad training even though he was a Liberian. I was dazzled by his talent and called Arsene,” said LeRoy, who is currently coaching Togo.

Wenger signed Weah for Monaco in 1988.

After four seasons in the principality, he moved to Paris Sain-Germain and then to AC Milan in 1995, the year he became the only African player to win the Ballon d’Or.

Weah was elected president of Liberia in January and invited Wenger to his inauguration, but the Frenchman was still Arsenal manager and was unable to go.

“I remember when I saw him for the first time in Monaco, coming in a bit lost, not knowing anybody, not being rated by anybody as a player and after, in 1995, becoming the best player in the world,” Wenger said in January.

“I would like to say this guy is an example for everybody who plays football today, for all the players.”