President Yoweri Museveni’s address to the nation on the current uneasy political situation in Uganda which was scheduled for today has been postponed to Sunday.

Mr Museveni’s press secretary, Ms Linda Nabusayi said Friday that the address had been rescheduled to Sunday at 8pm.

President Museveni returned from China on Friday where he had been attending the Forum on Africa-China Cooperation in Beijing.

The Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Mr Don Wanyama said Thursday that Mr Museveni will talk about issues of “national importance.”

“I do not want to pre-empt what the President will talk about. But they will be issues of national importance and I encourage Ugandans to tune in,” he said.

But the President is expected to talk about a number of issues, including the violent clashes between the Opposition politicians, their supporters, and the security forces in different parts of the country following violence that erupted a day before the hotly contested Arua Municipality parliamentary by-election.

The President is also likely to speak about the two members of Parliament arrested and beaten by soldiers before they were flown out of the country to seek medical treatment.

The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, is in the United States while Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake is in India for treatment.

Bobi Wine, who addressed the media in the US, said he was fighting for freedom, a cause he swore to die for.

After the two legislators were beaten and 31 others arrested, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga wrote to the President and asked him to take action against the soldiers and the police officers, who allegedly assaulted the MPs and other Opposition supporters in Arua.

The other issues the President is likely to talk about is the assault of journalists by soldiers and how supporters of the Opposition allegedly pelted his car with stones.