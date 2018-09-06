Zimbabwe’s newly re-elected President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly pledged to create billionaires through funds brought in by foreign investments.

According to Daily News, Mnangagwa – who was speaking at the launch of Chinese company Hikvision’s partnership with local hardware and electrical appliance supplier Nations Hardware and Electrical – urged local business people to take opportunities coming into the southern African country.

The Chinese firm partnership with a local company was aimed at providing surveillance security products across the African continent.

“I would like a Zimbabwe where those who are imaginative and are capable to become billionaires. Our quest to modernise the economy requires those high-level technology equipment,” Mnangagwa was quoted as saying.

He pledged that his government would create a safe environment for capital investments so that businesses could flourish, which would result in job creation for all Zimbabweans.

Mnangagwa also met with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, at the Beijing 2018 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), according to Xinhua.

“China and Zimbabwe have always been good friends, good partners, and good brothers,” Xi reportedly said.

Xi also noted that China would always support Zimbabwe in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and development interests, and in opposing foreign interference and independently choosing its development path.