



Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has condoled with the government and people of Tanzania over the death of their President, John Magufuli.

Jonathan in a statement by his Special Adviser on media, Mr Ikechukwu Eze, in Abuja on Thursday described late Magufuli as a true patriot who did his best to advance his country.

He said “Today, a bright star has been plucked from the African continent. President Magufuli of Tanzania was a man I knew quite well, due to my frequent visits to Tanzania for the advancement of democracy in Africa.

“I found in him a true patriot who loved his country and did his best to steer the ship of state away from the brink and to the bank of the river of peace, progress and prosperity.’’





Jonathan noted that Tanzania had been blessed in the area of leadership and had enjoyed consistent stability because of men like Julius Nyerere and his worthy successors.

He expressed hope and prayed that the “beautiful and determined nation’’ would continue with the tradition.

He condoled with the family of the diseased, especially First Lady Janeth Magufuli, their children, as well as the government and people of Tanzania.

He prayed God to grant late Magufuli’s soul eternal rest and comfort the grieving nation.

“My thoughts go out also to his party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi.

“May God grant his soul repose, and may He comfort the grieving nation,” he said.