President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Tanzania over the demise of President John Pombe Magufuli.

According to him, the late Tanzanian president’s legacy of patriotism and dedication to the African course will continue to resonate across the continent.

President Buhari, in a condolence message issued on Thursday by his Media Assistant, Garba Shehu, expressed the belief that the late Tanzanian president’s courage and love for his country inspired various reforms that generations will continue to celebrate, which include the challenging decision to reduce size and cost of governance, insistence on a people focused budget, with clear priorities on education and health, and consistently fighting profligacy and frivolities in public expenditures.





He stressed that the former Tanzanian leader spent most of his life serving the country and humanity, with a rich pedigree of working as a school teacher, and rising steadily in public service as Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister of Works, Minister of Works, Minister of Lands and Human Settlement and Minister of Livestock and Fisheries.

The president extended condolences to the family of the late visionary leader of Tanzania, his friends and associates, and all citizens of the country, trusting God to comfort them while also praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased.