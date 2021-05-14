President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the Republic of Chad of Nigeria’s readiness to help the country stabilise and return to democratic rule within 18 months as promised by its Transitional Military President Mahamat Itno in April 2021.

The president, who gave the pledge Friday while receiving in audience the President of the Transitional Military Council of Chad, Lt General Mahamat Idris Itno, also lauded the efforts of the Nigerian neighbour in the drive to fight terrorism in the country.

President Buhari, in a release issued after the closed-door meeting by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, emphasised that Nigeria will assist the Republic of Chad to stabilise and return to constitutional order.

He said: “We will help you to ensure a smooth transition in 18 months as you have promised your people.”

President Buhari further said that Nigeria would help strengthen the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

“We are bound together by culture and geography, and we will help in all ways we can. Nigerians know and appreciate the role Chad played in helping us to combat terrorism, and we will continue the collaboration,” he said.





The president said the late Marshal Itno “was a personal friend, and a friend of Nigeria, and Chad has been very steadfast in defending Nigeria”, so the country should not hesitate to ask for help in areas it deemed necessary.

Speaking earlier, Lt. Gen. Itno thanked Nigeria for the solidarity shown after the passage of the former president, noting that the main objective of the Transitional Military Council “is the security and cohesion of our country”.

He recommitted to democratic, free, fair polls in 18 months, telling President Buhari: “You were very close to Marshal Itno. I’m here to reaffirm that relationship, and for you to support our transition. We rely on our brother country Nigeria, as we have shared history, culture and geography. We are ready to be guided by you in our journey to constitutional rule.”

Former President of Chad, Marshal Idris Deby Itno, had died in battle last month, while leading troops to confront insurgents, who had come into the country through Libyan borders.

The country thereafter set up the transitional council, headed by the son of the deceased, Lt Gen. Mahamat Itno, and a return to democratic order is expected in 18 months.