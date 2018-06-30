President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday arrived Mauritania for the 31st Session of the African Union.

According to the Twitter handle of the President, Buhari was welcomed by the President of Mauritania, Mohammed Ould Abdel Aziz at the airport.

President Buhari had departed Katsina State for Nouakchott, Mauritania earlier today.

