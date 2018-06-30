President Buhari is welcomed by the President of Mauritania, Mohammed Ould Abdel Aziz, upon his arrival in Mauritania today, ahead of the 31st Session of the African Union Summit
State House

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday arrived Mauritania for the 31st Session of the African Union.

According to the Twitter handle of the President, Buhari was welcomed by the President of Mauritania, Mohammed Ould Abdel Aziz at the airport.

President Buhari had departed Katsina State for Nouakchott, Mauritania earlier today.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR